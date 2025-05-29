Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 217.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 217.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 66.70% to Rs 94.40 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment rose 217.78% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.70% to Rs 94.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.74% to Rs 77.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 541.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.38% to Rs 410.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.4056.63 67 410.22269.20 52 OPM %42.8630.43 -42.7739.20 - PBDT38.6521.01 84 173.93113.54 53 PBT15.665.47 186 84.8434.24 148 NP15.734.95 218 77.17541.12 -86

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

