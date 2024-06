Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Maithan Alloys announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys proposes to resume its production during the month of June'24 and production of ferro alloys will be gradually scaled up. Early last year, the subsidiary had switched-off its furnaces for indefinite period, due to steep increase in power cost.