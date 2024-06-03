Board of Navin Fluorine International appoints Nitin Kulkarni as MD

At meeting held on 03 June 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Navin Fluorine International at its meeting held on 03 June 2024 has appointed Nitin G. Kulkarni (DIN: 03042587) as (a) Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 24 June 2024 to hold office upto the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, and (b) Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 24 June 2024 to 23 June 2029, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of shareholders.