Indegene opens new center in Hyderabad

Indegene announced a new center in Hyderabad to strengthen its global delivery operations and better address growing business needs.
As the pharma industry faces increasing pressure to innovate and adapt, this new center will play a key role in helping companies accelerate their transformation. This move aligns with Indegene's purpose: to enable healthcare organizations to be future-ready by combining deep medical expertise with fit-for purpose technology.
