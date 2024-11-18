Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene opens new center in Hyderabad

Indegene opens new center in Hyderabad

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Indegene announced a new center in Hyderabad to strengthen its global delivery operations and better address growing business needs.

As the pharma industry faces increasing pressure to innovate and adapt, this new center will play a key role in helping companies accelerate their transformation. This move aligns with Indegene's purpose: to enable healthcare organizations to be future-ready by combining deep medical expertise with fit-for purpose technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia executes three Indians among record 101 foreigners in 2024

Kailash Gahlot

Latest LIVE: Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Congress BJP flags

Cong, BJP asks more time from EC to respond to poll code complaints

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,400; Nifty at 23,500; IT drags, Metal leads

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia on top with early wickets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon