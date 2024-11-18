Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.79%, rises for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.79%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 928.35, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% fall in NIFTY and a 15.35% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 928.35, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23553.1. The Sensex is at 77510.02, down 0.09%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 3.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1924.4, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot

Ex-Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 77,300; Nifty at 23,450; IT drags, Metal leads

Kailash Gahlot

Latest LIVE: Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: PAK win the toss opt to bat first

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayaka opts for smaller new Cabinet with fresh faces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon