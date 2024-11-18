Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy records PAT of Rs 203 crore in Q2; Op. EBITDA rises by 38% YoY

Sarda Energy records PAT of Rs 203 crore in Q2; Op. EBITDA rises by 38% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Sarda Energy & Minerals has reported 36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,159 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from Steel was Rs 486.82 crore (down 1.25% YoY), Ferro Alloys revenue was Rs 182.74 crore (up 1.35% YoY) and that from Power was Rs 176.67 crore (up 3.05x YoY) in the second quarter.

Operating EBITDA improved by 38% YoY to Rs 332 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 276 crore, up by 49% from Rs 186 crore in Q2 FY24.

 

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

The scrip shed 0.47% to currently trade at Rs 425.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot

Ex-Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts lower at 77,300; Nifty at 23,450; IT drags, Metal leads

Kailash Gahlot

Latest LIVE: Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: PAK win the toss opt to bat first

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayaka opts for smaller new Cabinet with fresh faces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon