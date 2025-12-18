India, Jordan Aim to Double Trade to $5 Billion; Explore Deeper Cooperation in Fertilizers, Energy, and Health

Addressing the India-Jordan Business Forum, the Jordanian King noted that Jordans Free Trade Agreements and Indias economic power could be combined to create an economic corridor between South Asia and West Asia and beyond. Further, he stated that Indias strength in pharma and medical devices sectors and Jordans geographical advantage could complement each other and make the west Asian nation a reliable hub for West Asia and Africa in these fields.
The two sides also discussed cooperation in production of fertilizers. Jordan is an important supplier of fertilizers to India and companies on both sides are in discussions for further substantive investment in Jordan to meet growing demand for phosphatic fertilizer in India.
