Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's construction sector growing exponentially, projected to hit $1.4 trillion by 2047

India's construction sector growing exponentially, projected to hit $1.4 trillion by 2047

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Shailesh Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director, Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council under MoHUA has stated that the construction sector, which is growing exponentially is projected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2047. To achieve this growth, we must be receptive, innovative, and productive, fostering sustainable growth and mindful consumption, he noted while addressing the Asia Low-Carbon Building Transition (ALCBT) Project orientation and certification program for master trainers on Low-Carbon Building Transition for Building Materials Manufacturers & Technology Providers, organized by FICCI, jointly with Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). The project is being implemented by GGGI in five Asian countries including India with support from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the Government of Germany. Agarwal further stated that urbanization is increasing rapidly and there is a need to reduce the operational energy in the buildings sector, apart from using low carbon building materials in the construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPFO Adds 14.63 Lakh Net Members in Nov-24 marking surge of 9% on month

EPFO Adds 14.63 Lakh Net Members in Nov-24 marking surge of 9% on month

Akums Drugs drops as IT dept conducts search at its offices & units

Akums Drugs drops as IT dept conducts search at its offices & units

Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Ent hits the roof after inking MoU worth Rs 3,500 cr for real estate project

Indiabulls Ent hits the roof after inking MoU worth Rs 3,500 cr for real estate project

Tanla Platforms slips as Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Tanla Platforms slips as Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon