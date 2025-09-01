Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves dipped by USD 4.4 billion in the week that ended August 22 to USD 690.720 billion, driven largely by slump in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday. India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 582.251 billion, down by USD 3.652 billion. The RBI data showed that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 85.003 billion, witnessing a decline of USD 665 million.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

