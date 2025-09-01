Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto posts 5% YoY rise in August'25 auto sales

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Bajaj Auto has reported 5% increase in total auto sales for August 2025, selling 4.17 lakh units as against 3.97 lakh units sold in August 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 2.32 lakh units (down 8% YoY) while exports added up to 1.85 lakh units (up 29% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 2% to 3.41 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 21% to 0.75 lakh units in August 2025 over August 2024.

On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 18.94 lakh units as against sales of 18.54 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.

 

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company had reported 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The scrip advanced 0.75% to currently trade at Rs 8696 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

