Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure jumped 4.39% to Rs 165.15 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.37 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply and installation of 38 sets of one coach set of seats and berths (HL3) for LWSCWAC/EOG coaches. The execution timeline for the order extends up to 31 December 2026.

As per the payment terms, up to 90% of the supply portion will be paid upon submission of the inspection certificate and Provisional Physical Receipt Certificate. The remaining 10% of the supply amount, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be released after receipt and acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on an installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

 

The company further clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

