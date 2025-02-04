Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's steel demand expanding at 9-10% per year

India's steel demand expanding at 9-10% per year

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

A latest official update stated yesterday that India's steel demand is growing at a rate of 9% to 10%, the highest among major global economies. The industry stands at a crucial juncture, with significant advancements in green steel production and sustainability initiatives on the horizon. Strategic global partnerships will create new avenues for collaboration in raw material sourcing, technological innovation, and industry expansion.

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹22,000 crore

Premier Energies records multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 255 cr

Doms Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Volumes spurt at NLC India Ltd counter

DEVIT wins two cybersecurity orders from US-based client

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

