Premier Energies records multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 255 cr

Premier Energies records multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 255 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Premier Energies' consolidated net profit surged to Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25, up 490.51% from Rs 43.22 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 140.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,713.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 350.97 crore, registering a growth of 478.38% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses spiked 113.86% YoY to Rs 1,398.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 942.61 crore (up 71.93% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 25.65 crore (up 78.62% YoY) and finance costs was Rs 46.99 crore (up 27.69% YoY) during the period under review.

 

EBITDA grew by 337.76% YoY to Rs 549.57 crore in the third quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 31.42% in Q3 FY25 as against 17.56% posted in Q3 FY24.

As of 31 December 2024, the companys order book stood at Rs 6,946.1 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed 14 February 2025 as the record date for the same and it shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The scrip slipped 3.43% to currently trade at Rs 1,031.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

