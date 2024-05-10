India's Technical Textiles market offers huge potential

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indias Technical Textiles market has a huge potential backed by a significant growth rate of 10% and placement as the 5th largest technical textiles market in the world, according to Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles. A collaborative approach among stakeholders including industry representatives, policymakers, researchers, and investors is imperative to address the cost implications in the field of composites and specialty fibres and work together in increasing awareness and education for wider adoption by the larger community for the growth of the sector, she added.