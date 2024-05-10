Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Technical Textiles market offers huge potential

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Indias Technical Textiles market has a huge potential backed by a significant growth rate of 10% and placement as the 5th largest technical textiles market in the world, according to Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles. A collaborative approach among stakeholders including industry representatives, policymakers, researchers, and investors is imperative to address the cost implications in the field of composites and specialty fibres and work together in increasing awareness and education for wider adoption by the larger community for the growth of the sector, she added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaAkshaya Tritiya 2024 WishesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon