Volumes jump at Jindal Stainless Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Endurance Technologies Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 May 2024.
Jindal Stainless Ltd saw volume of 9.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65278 shares. The stock dropped 0.82% to Rs.674.05. Volumes stood at 69807 shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 9835 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2005 shares. The stock gained 6.21% to Rs.2,079.80. Volumes stood at 3935 shares in the last session.
Abbott India Ltd registered volume of 1236 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.26,277.35. Volumes stood at 719 shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 89123 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25646 shares. The stock slipped 13.05% to Rs.889.60. Volumes stood at 29446 shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd notched up volume of 36075 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15242 shares. The stock slipped 0.82% to Rs.1,319.00. Volumes stood at 17667 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

