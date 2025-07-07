Monday, July 07, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to target $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030

India to target $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Union Minister of Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh today called for a wider public understanding and inclusive participation in Indias biotechnology mission, stating that every Indian is a stakeholder in the countrys bioeconomy. In a speech, the Minister reiterated the governments commitment to realizing a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030. The Minister highlighted that Indias biotechnology ecosystem has grown from just around 50 startups a decade ago to nearly 11,000 today a leap made possible by policy backing and institutional partnerships. Referring to the recently launched BioE3 Policy, Singh noted that it lays the groundwork for India to lead in sustainable biomanufacturing by aligning bioeconomy goals with environmental sustainability, economic growth, and equity.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

