Monday, July 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite Index edges up nominally

China's Shanghai Composite Index edges up nominally

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Trade tariff related jitters swayed sentiment in Asian markets on Monday. Trump's warnings of tariffs against countries aligning with BRICS policies spooked sentiment. Relief at the extension of the tariff deadline from July 9 to August 1, however supported sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.02 percent to finish trading at 3,473.13. The day's trading ranged between 3,474.80 and 3,462.79. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.70 percent lower at 10,435.51.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR slumps to one and half week low

INR slumps to one and half week low

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 10%

Travel Food Services IPO subscribed 10%

Crizac IPO ends with 59.82x subscription

Crizac IPO ends with 59.82x subscription

Nifty below 25,450; IT shares decline

Nifty below 25,450; IT shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon