Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Ms. Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia at the British High Commission pointed out that the IndiaUK Free Trade Agreement is projected to increase bilateral trade between the two countries by 25.5 billion every year, at a PHDCCI organised Interactive Session on IndiaUK Free Trade Agreement: The Way Forward, She highlighted that under this FTA, there are provisions for tariff reductions on 90% of traded goods between the two countries. However, it is not only about tariffs which are indeed a crucial aspect that will benefit many industries. Creative companies will also benefit through stronger copyright protections, and the services sector will see gains as well. The Double Taxation Avoidance Convention will also help workers on both sides, creating more transparency and certainty, she added.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

Vintage Coffee posts PAT of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY26

India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

Schneider Electric Infra CFO Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya resigns

HDFC Bank gains after Q1 PAT jumps 12.24% YoY; declares 1:1 bonus and special dividend

HDFC Bank gains after Q1 PAT jumps 12.24% YoY; declares 1:1 bonus and special dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon