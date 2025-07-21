Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Jul 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

India Cements dropped 3.11% to Rs 336.40 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 58.47 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,024.74 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported a net loss during the quarter, compared to a net profit in the same period last year, primarily due to an exceptional gain in the base quarter and an exceptional loss in the current quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 8.33 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 147.97 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 123.77 crore during the quarter, mainly on account of asset impairment related to its subsidiaries.

 

Despite the losses, the company achieved domestic sales volumes of 2.18 million tonnes, reflecting an 11.6% YoY growth. Cement realizations, net of logistics costs, also improved by 5.7% compared to the March 2025 quarter.

Total expenses fell 7.95% to Rs 1,049.68 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,140.29 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 219.34 crore (up 20.27% YoY), and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 32.93 crore (down 60.06% YoY) during the quarter under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net loss stood at Rs 13.76 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 57.46 in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,024.63 crore in the first quarter of FY26, up 5.47% as against Rs 971.53 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

In a significant development, UltraTech Cement acquired the promoters stake in India Cements, making it a subsidiary effective 24 December 2024. The company has since refinanced its debt, resulting in a sharp reduction in finance costs to Rs 26.58 crore from Rs 82.36 crore in the previous year.

India Cements stated that it plans to undertake a capital expenditure program over the next two years aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing operating costs, increasing the share of renewable energy, and improving safety standards.

On the future outlook, the cement manufacturer said that India Cements is poised to grow stronger. Increasing government spending on infrastructure and the improvement in demand in housing markets will further boost the performance of the company.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

