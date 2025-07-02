Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India will likely need about 300 MT steel capacity by 2030 and 400 MT of steel capacity by 2035 to cater to robust steel demand

India will likely need about 300 MT steel capacity by 2030 and 400 MT of steel capacity by 2035 to cater to robust steel demand

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Ministry of Steel has noted that India is the only major economy, where steel consumption is growing at above 12% for the last three years. On the contrary, the steel consumption in other geographies is either stagnant or decline. This fast growth in steel consumption is due to Government of Indias push on infrastructure strengthening, public and private sector development in buildings and real estate and growing manufacturing of capital goods in the country. To cater to this steel demand, the country will need about 300 million tonnes or MT steel capacity by 2030 and 400 MT of steel capacity by 2035. This capacity creation will require capital infusion of approximately US$ 200 billion by 2035. If substandard cheap steel imports affect the domestic steel industry (both integrated steel producers and small steel industries) their capacity to infuse this capital will come into terrible strain and the capacity expansion plans of steel industry will be adversely affected.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rupee eases amid weakness in equities

Rupee eases amid weakness in equities

Cost inflation index notified at 376 for FY26 compared to 363 in previous year

Cost inflation index notified at 376 for FY26 compared to 363 in previous year

Benchmarks lose steam in trade fog, Nifty ends below 25,500

Benchmarks lose steam in trade fog, Nifty ends below 25,500

CRIZAC IPO subscribed 46%

CRIZAC IPO subscribed 46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.44%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon