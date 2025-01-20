Business Standard

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 58.34% in the December 2024 quarter

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 58.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 1699.70 crore

Net profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 58.34% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1699.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1627.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1699.701627.16 4 OPM %-2.94-4.87 -PBDT15.8338.00 -58 PBT15.8338.00 -58 NP15.8338.00 -58

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

