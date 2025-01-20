Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators stay net short

Euro currency speculators stay net short

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 60397 contracts in the data reported through January 14, 2025. This was a weekly fall of 3727net short contracts.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

