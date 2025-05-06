Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 2425.14 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 25.02% to Rs 522.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 417.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 2425.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1905.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.51% to Rs 1907.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1259.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 8334.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6768.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2425.141905.34 27 8334.546768.75 23 OPM %35.3334.63 -33.2331.87 - PBDT864.52654.42 32 2791.412119.83 32 PBT722.52534.69 35 2273.251665.53 36 NP522.30417.76 25 1907.591259.07 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 71.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rategain Travel appoints Rohan Mittal as CFO

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

