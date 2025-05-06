Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 2425.14 croreNet profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 25.02% to Rs 522.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 417.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 2425.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1905.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.51% to Rs 1907.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1259.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 8334.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6768.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2425.141905.34 27 8334.546768.75 23 OPM %35.3334.63 -33.2331.87 - PBDT864.52654.42 32 2791.412119.83 32 PBT722.52534.69 35 2273.251665.53 36 NP522.30417.76 25 1907.591259.07 52
