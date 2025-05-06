Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 71.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.31% to Rs 3675.29 croreNet profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 71.73% to Rs 76.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.31% to Rs 3675.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4339.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.79% to Rs 464.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.70% to Rs 11273.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13698.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3675.294339.88 -15 11273.7713698.10 -18 OPM %20.4819.64 -25.4621.51 - PBDT653.66692.21 -6 2384.702229.80 7 PBT444.02480.81 -8 1538.141356.52 13 NP76.82271.74 -72 464.96964.51 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content