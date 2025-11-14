Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 38.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.17% to Rs 11.63 croreNet profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 38.88% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.17% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.6311.65 0 OPM %32.7657.77 -PBDT3.816.73 -43 PBT3.816.73 -43 NP2.834.63 -39
