Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.5%

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 5.71% over last one month compared to 5.92% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 1.5% today to trade at Rs 142. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.49% to quote at 26156.05. The index is down 5.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.03% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.02% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 17.71 % over last one year compared to the 0.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 5.71% over last one month compared to 5.92% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15137 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 183.9 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.75 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

