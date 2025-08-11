Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cupid gains after Q1 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Cupid added 1.67% to Rs 170.60 after the company reported 81.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.26 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 52.82% YoY to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 19.55 crore in Q1 FY26, up 85.13% from Rs 10.56 crore reported in the same period year ago.

EBITDA for Q1 FY26 soared 147.39% to Rs 16.47 crore, compared to Rs 6.66 crore in Q1 FY25. The EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 stood at 27.55%, compared to 17.02% in the same quarter year ago.

 

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and MD, said, We are pleased to commence FY26 on a strong note, delivering healthy growth in both revenue and profitability. This strong performance reaffirms our belief that FY26 will be Cupid Limited's strongest year yet in its history. It reflects the power of our focused strategy, operational discipline, and the unwavering dedication of the entire Cupid team.

With a strong order book in hand, we are well-positioned to achieve our targeted turnover. Favourable tailwinds from the ₹-USD exchange rate are expected to further support our momentum, particularly as exports are projected to be a major portion of our business this FY. Encouragingly, our B2C segment is also gaining traction, especially during the festive season, and we are confident of surpassing ₹100 Cr in this Segment alone.

Our B2C FMCG business continues to grow at an impressive pace as we expand our footprint across India, reinforcing brand visibility and earning deeper consumer trust. The strong response from customers further validates our belief in the long-term growth potential of this segment.

Simultaneously, we remain deeply committed to our core B2B export business, which is witnessing renewed traction. Through sustained engagement with international stakeholders, we are receiving sizable orders from both institutional and non-institutional buyers. With multiple product certifications and registrations underway across key markets, we are confident of unlocking significant new opportunities globally.

Looking ahead, our dual-pronged strategy of scaling a fast-growing domestic FMCG presence while strengthening our established global B2B export business, positions us well to sustain this growth trajectory. Our mission remains steadfast: to deliver high-quality products, expand market leadership, and generate long-term value for our shareholders.

CUPID is an India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

