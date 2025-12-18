Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank ends flat after OFS concludes

Indian Overseas Bank ends flat after OFS concludes

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank shed 0.73% to end at Rs 34.07 after offer for sale announced by the Government of India, the bank's promoter, concluded today, 18 December 2025.

Through OFS, Government of India had proposed to sell up to 38,51,31,796 equity shares, representing a 2% stake, with an option to sell additional 1% stake or 19,25,65,898 equity shares in case of over subscription.

With the promoter exercising the oversubscription option to the extent of up to 7,60,94,197 equity shares (representing 0.395% stake), the total OFS size (base size + green shoe) aggregated to 46,12,25,993 shares, representing 2.395% of outstanding equity shares of the bank, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 1,568.16 crore.

 

The floor price of the offer had been set at Rs 34 apiece, a 7.03% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 36.57 recorded on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The Government of India held 94.61% stake in Indian Overseas Bank as of 30 September 2025.

Also Read

(L-R) Sagar Thakkar, Co-founder & CPO at Oben Electric; Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO at Oben EV and Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO at Oben Electric

Oben Electric raises ₹85 crore, targets ₹100 crore revenue in FY26

Nissan, Nissan Motor

Nissan teases 7-seater B-MPV 'Gravite', eyes India comeback from 2026

Donald Trump, Trump

Oil, sanctions, and war. US blockade on Venezuela recalls past conflicts

Indian Railways new rules 2025

Indian Railways changes reservation chart timing: What passengers must know

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute to invest ₹1K cr in Pune super speciality hospital

A minimum of 25% of the offer has been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% has been reserved for retail investors.

The OFS opened on 17 December 2025, which is the T-day where only non-retail investors can bid for the shares. On 18 December 2025, which is T+1 day, the OFS will be accessible for retail investors, employees, and for non-retail investors those who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T-day.

On Day 1 (T-day), as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 39,95,07,082 shares. It was subscribed 115.25% on the base of non-retail offer size of 34,66,18,616 shares.

On Day 2 (T+1 day), as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 26,05,753 shares. It was subscribed 5.65% on the total retail offer size of 4,61,22,600 shares.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

The bank had reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KSH International IPO subscribed 83%

KSH International IPO subscribed 83%

Indian Rupee gains near 90 per US dollar mark in intraday moves

Indian Rupee gains near 90 per US dollar mark in intraday moves

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Travoprost Ophthalmic Solution

DCM Shriram Industries revises record date for scheme of arrangement

DCM Shriram Industries revises record date for scheme of arrangement

SEBI overhauls mutual fund expense rules to boost transparency

SEBI overhauls mutual fund expense rules to boost transparency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon