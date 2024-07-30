Indian rupee witnessing muted moves

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Indian rupee is witnessing muted moves today, holding near record lows against the US dollar. The dollar index holds firmly above 104 mark ahead of Federal Reserve monetary policy meet for any indications of a potential rate cut in September. On Monday, rupee moved in a narrow range before settling flat at 83.73 against US dollar. It currently lingers around 83.72 per US dollar right now as local indices hit fresh record highs. INR is also eying the month end data releases for local government finances and core sector data.