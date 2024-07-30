Varun Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

CSB Bank Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2024. CSB Bank Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Varun Beverages Ltd crashed 5.46% to Rs 1591.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93719 shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd tumbled 4.38% to Rs 329.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38109 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 4.35% to Rs 1183.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38304 shares in the past one month.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd slipped 4.13% to Rs 846.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4653 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd plummeted 4.11% to Rs 400.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64652 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News