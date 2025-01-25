Business Standard

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 82.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 82.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 40.30% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities declined 82.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.30% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.549.28 -40 OPM %29.6066.59 -PBDT1.376.50 -79 PBT1.216.36 -81 NP0.965.41 -82

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

