IndoStar Capital Finance appoints Randhir Singh as Executive Vice Chairman

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IndoStar Capital Finance (IndoStar) today announced that its Board of Directors has recommended the appointment of Randhir Singh as Whole-Time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman of the company. Randhir Singh was most recently Joint CEO of APAC Financial and brings 29 years of experience in Financial Services with leadership roles at Citibank, Deutsche Bank and Edelweiss Financial Services. Randhir will partner with the management team to deliver the growth strategy and drive value creation at Indostar.