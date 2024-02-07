Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 306.46 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 40.86% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 306.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 276.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.306.46276.9315.4313.3850.7039.2740.6729.4129.4420.90