Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 306.46 crore
Net profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 40.86% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 306.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 276.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales306.46276.93 11 OPM %15.4313.38 -PBDT50.7039.27 29 PBT40.6729.41 38 NP29.4420.90 41
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

