Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infibeam Avenues gains on launching AI developer platform

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Infibeam Avenues added 1.64% to Rs 40.81 after the company launched Theia, a video artifical intelligence (AI) developer platform for transforming business operations through AI.
The video AI platform is poised to revolutionise the way business organisations, institutions and governments leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.
Theia is designed to cater to a diverse range of industries, where advanced video AI analysis capabilities transcend traditional boundaries.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Theia is a versatile video AI platform that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI video analysis for applications in areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores and other industries as well as government applications.
Infibeam Avenues is one of the leading global financial technology (fintech) company offering comprehensive digital payment solutions and enterprise software platforms to businesses and governments across industry verticals. The company's payment infrastructure solution includes acquiring and issuing solutions and offering infrastructure for banks.
The company reported 64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.1 crore as compared with Rs 25.7 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations was at Rs 912 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 414.7 crore in Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues unveils state-of-the-art video AI platform - THEIA

Infibeam Avenues spurts on receiving payment aggregator licence from RBI

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mphasis launches intelligent document processing solution - DeepInsights Doc AI

Gravita's Pure Lead from Mundra plant gets empanelled with MCX

Nifty below 22,450 mark; media shares decline

Coal PSUs Surpass Capex Target For FY 2023-24 By Achieving 106.74% Of Annual Target

Vinati Organics invests further Rs 49.89 cr in Veeral Organics

RVNL spurts on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon