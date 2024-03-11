Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Shoppers Stop Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 March 2024.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 238.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 974.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24439 shares. The stock rose 1.53% to Rs.3,148.95. Volumes stood at 4831 shares in the last session.
Shoppers Stop Ltd clocked volume of 9239 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2153 shares. The stock gained 2.93% to Rs.775.00. Volumes stood at 3693 shares in the last session.
Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37784 shares. The stock rose 8.30% to Rs.1,238.55. Volumes stood at 10048 shares in the last session.
Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 20066 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4809 shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.4,922.45. Volumes stood at 1489 shares in the last session.
Avanti Feeds Ltd registered volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33288 shares. The stock slipped 2.30% to Rs.543.50. Volumes stood at 43435 shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

