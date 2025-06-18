Infosys and Adobe enter strategic collaboration

To transform marketing cycleInfosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe announced a strategic collaboration to jointly transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will bring capabilities from Infosys AsterTM and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content