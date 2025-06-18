Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KBC Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KBC Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Shah Metacorp Ltd, STL Global Ltd, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd and United Drilling Tools Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2025.

KBC Global Ltd crashed 9.38% to Rs 0.58 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 752.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 360.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Shah Metacorp Ltd tumbled 9.27% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd lost 8.47% to Rs 16.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23377 shares in the past one month.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd fell 8.11% to Rs 247.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

United Drilling Tools Ltd slipped 8.04% to Rs 220.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9423 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Volumes spurt at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter

Market trade near day's low; metal shares lack luster

Sakar Healthcare surges after receiving marketing authorization in EU for its oncology product

Steel Authority of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

