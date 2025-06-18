GTV Engg rises after securing Rs 2-cr export order from Metso India

GTV Engineering advanced 1.42% to Rs 1,088.95 after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious export order worth Rs 2.19 crore from Metso India.As per a regulatory filing, the order involves the manufacturing of five sets of pelletizing disc assemblies, which are critical components used in steel plants. These assemblies will be installed at an iron ore mining and processing facility in Nashwauk, Minnesota, USA. The execution timeline for the order is seven months.
The company further clarified that the purchase order was accepted via email on 14 June 2025 (Saturday), and the disclosure was made to BSE on 16 June 2025 (Monday), which was the next working day following the acceptance.
GTV Engineering is engaged in high-tech steel fabrication. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread over 11 acres, comprising two manufacturing units. It has a monthly production capacity of 1,000 tons and employs a workforce of approximately 300 people.
The company's standalone net profit surged 84.5% to Rs 4.30 crore, while net sales fell 30.2% to Rs 22.39 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
