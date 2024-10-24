Infosys collaborates with Nvidia to launch Infosys Topaz SLMs

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Infosys announced the launch of its small language models - Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM - built using the powerful NVIDIA AI Stack. The collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI and Infosys Topaz offerings to provide a robust foundation for implementing and scaling enterprise AI. These models are developed as part of the Infosys center of excellence dedicated to NVIDIA technologies and built to help businesses quickly adopt and scale AI.

The small language models utilize general and industry-specific data, enhanced by NVIDIA's AI Enterprise and NVIDIA AI Foundry in collaboration with Sarvam AI. The models are fine-tuned with Infosys data and integrated into existing offerings, like Infosys Finacle and Infosys Topaz for business and IT operations, creating robust foundational models for industry-specific applications. Infosys also provides these models as services that include pretraining-as-a-service and fine-tuning-as-a-service, to help businesses build their own custom AI models securely, in compliance with industry standards.

 

As part of the center of excellence, Infosys is working with NVIDIA on NIMTM Agent Blueprints to streamline AI application development and integrate innovations such as the new Digital Human blueprint for customer service, multimodal PDF data extraction and various other use cases for Infosys Topaz offerings. Beyond these, the collaboration extends to digitalization efforts, addressing areas like 3D workflows and digital twins with NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, and Infosys Responsible AI suite, using NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails. The center of excellence also unveiled an exclusive AI Experience Zone, featuring the latest capabilities from NVIDIA AI and Infosys Topaz. The zone is designed to foster co-innovation in AI solutions, such as agentic and physical AI use cases, across sectors such as telecommunications, retail, and financial services.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

