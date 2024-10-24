Business Standard
TCS expands collaboration with Nvidia to launch innovative AI solution

TCS expands collaboration with Nvidia to launch innovative AI solution

Oct 24 2024

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to launch industry-specific solutions and offerings that will help customers adopt artificial intelligence (AI) faster and at scale. These solutions and offerings will be delivered through TCS' new business unit focused on NVIDIA, under its AI.Cloud business unit. TCS' new business unit builds on a collaboration with NVIDIA for over five years, brings together the complementary capabilities of both organizations and offers tailored offerings for various industries.

Enterprises worldwide are racing to adopt AI but there is no consensus on an AI adoption strategy, according to the recent TCS AI for Business Study. The AI adoption journey for every enterprise is unique and involves an interplay of AI and existing enterprise capabilities. AI adoption at scale requires an intimate understanding of the enterprise and its practices and building AI models that are customized for the context. The new unit will design and deliver curated AI adoption strategies by leveraging global centres of excellence (CoEs), investments in the NVIDIA AI platform - including accelerated computing and AI software, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse platforms - and skilled resources

 

The new unit also offers TCS' proprietary framework, which brings together its deep domain expertise, enterprise contextual knowledge and NVIDIA AI technology for building and deploying agentic AI solutions - including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, which are part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and NVIDIA AI Foundry - to deliver value at scale to customers. TCS and NVIDIA have collaborated to build innovative, value chain-centric solutions and offerings for industry verticals on the NVIDIA AI platform. They include:

1. TCS Manufacturing AI for Industrials: This offering leverages the power of AI and large language models (LLMs) to transform raw data into actionable insights for manufacturing enterprises. While general purpose LLMs lack the capabilities to understand specific industry nuances, TCS' Manufacturing AI for Industrials LLMs leverage the company's contextual knowledge, technical prowess and the power of NVIDIA's application frameworks to help accurately address industry challenges.

2. TCS AI Spectrum for BFSI: This offering delivers innovative and secure ways of infusing the power of LLMs and AI into BFSI lines at enterprise scale. Built on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, it enables faster decision-making, improved regulatory compliance and enhanced risk management for financial institutions.

3. TCS Cognitive Visual Receiving: This is a holistic composite AI offering built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse that revolutionizes retail warehousing with greater accuracy, efficiency and speed by automating quality check, product identification, measurement and attribute extraction.

4. TCS AI-Native Telco Offerings: These offerings built on NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin enables telcos to rapidly create custom telco domain-specific models to meet business needs such as autonomous network anomaly management, billing & revenue assurance, 3D network visualization and customer experience.

5. TCS AI-based Autonomous Vehicle Platform: TCS' IoT and Digital Engineering unit is working with NVIDIA to leverage generative AI and deep learning technologies, such as Omniverse for simulation and NVIDIA AI Enterprise for synthetic data generation, to accelerate the development of end-to-end autonomous features and capabilities for automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers.

The collaboration with NVIDIA is part of TCS' broader efforts to strengthen its AI-readiness and build end-to-end capabilities powered by NVIDIA technology to foster enterprise-wide AI transformation for its key customers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2024

