Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 15.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 317.74 croreNet profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 15.13% to Rs 61.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 317.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales317.74304.53 4 OPM %26.0723.45 -PBDT87.8176.68 15 PBT83.2972.33 15 NP61.8653.73 15
