TVS Supply Chain Solutions allots 75,500 equity shares under ESOP

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44,03,23,110/- comprising of 44,03,23,110 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up to Rs 44,03,98,610/- comprising of 44,03,98,610 equity shares of Rs 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 75,500 equity shares pursuant to exercise of options under TVS SCS Management Incentive Plan I, 2018.