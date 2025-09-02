Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR extends decline amid weak equities; Spike in oil prices weigh

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee declined 8 paise to close at an all-time low of 88.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as Indo-US trade deal uncertainty and weak domestic equity markets pressurized the local unit. Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming two-day Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting later this week. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 206.61 points, or 0.26 percent, to 80,157.88 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 45.45 points, or 0.18 percent, at 24,579.60. The rupee is trading near all-time low levels as risks remained skewed to the downside amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs and rising oil prices. Oil prices rose over 2% on Tuesday as concerns about supply disruptions grew amid an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, along with speculation that OPEC+ will not raise output at a meeting on Sunday. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended at 88.26.

 

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

