AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors



Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies announced two new wins in aircraft cabin interiors design, development, and retrofit solutions.

The pilot orders valuing USD 1.2 million have been awarded by two global leaders a global aerospace OEM and a world-renowned aircraft cabin interior company based out in Europe and USA.

Leveraging over two decades of deep product design expertise in aero-structures, AXISCADES will now bring its end-to-end engineering capabilities to interiors, covering cabin design, seating systems, electrical wiring, retrofit solutions, and technical documentation. This expansion broadens the company's service offerings and positions AXISCADES to capture a share of the aircraft interiors market, driven by rising demand for modernization and enhanced passenger experience.

 

Commenting on the development, K.P.Mohanakrishnan, Dy CEO & President-Aerospace of AXISCADES said We are delighted to announce our recent order win for cabin interiors from a leading global OEM and an Aircraft Cabin Interior company. This milestone from a completely new offering is a strong validation of our design, engineering, and retrofit capabilities in delivering world-class aerospace solutions. This perfectly aligns with our growth strategy to offer high value, long term sustainable product offerings for non-linear growth. Beyond the immediate business value, this engagement positions us strategically for long-term growth in the rapidly expanding cabin interiors segment. The aerospace industry is witnessing a strong demand for innovative, lightweight, and passenger-centric interior solutions, and we see immense potential to scale our offerings to meet these evolving needs. We remain committed to investing in technology, talent, and operational excellence to leverage this opportunity and drive sustainable growth for our organization

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

