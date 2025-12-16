Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR extends slide to fresh lows amid weak market sentiments

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extends slide against the dollar in opening trades on Tuesday amid muted equities and sustained foreign fund outflows. Uncertainty over an India-US trade deal is also seen pressurizing the counter. INR opened at fresh record low of Rs 90.87 per dollar but recovered slightly to a high of 90.78 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee slumped sharply to hit fresh lifetime low levels of 90.80 before settling at a fresh all-time low of 90.74 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a loss of 25 paise over its previous close. Besides, prevailing risk-averse market sentiment, compounded by strong US dollar demand from importers, further dented investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended down by 54.30 points at 85,213.36, snapping a two-day rally. The broader NSE Nifty index slid 19.65 points to close at 26,027.30.

 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

