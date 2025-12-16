Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.01% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of ₹18,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% Government Security 2074 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on December 19, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security, RBI noted.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

