Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR plunges amid negative global cues; month-end dollar demand

INR plunges amid negative global cues; month-end dollar demand

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee fell sharply by 51 paise to settle at 87.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday due to month-end dollar demand by importers amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs. Elevated greenback against major crosses and sustained FII outflows also contributed to the decline in the domestic unit. A cautious undertone prevailed in the wake of fresh U.S. trade measures against China and President Donald Trump's comments that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will proceed as planned once the monthlong delay ends next week. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session up 147.71 points, or 0.20 percent, at 74,602.12. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,547.55, down 5.80 points, or 0.03 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 86.83 and kept losing ground through the day before settling at 87.23 (provisional), 51 paise lower than its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks end almost flat, Nifty closes below 22,550; VIX drops below 14 mark

Benchmarks end almost flat, Nifty closes below 22,550; VIX drops below 14 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.54%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.54%

Benchmarks trade with small gains; media shares witness bargain buying

Benchmarks trade with small gains; media shares witness bargain buying

Market ends sideways; metal shares tumble

Market ends sideways; metal shares tumble

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon