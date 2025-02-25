Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.54%

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.54% at 8293.45 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 4.61%, Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 3.50% and Vedanta Ltd slipped 3.22%. The Nifty Metal index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 1.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.31% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.03% to close at 22547.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.20% to close at 74602.12 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

