Integra Essentia hits the roof on Rs 21-crore order win

Integra Essentia was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 4.11 after the company received substantial fresh orders for its agro and infrastructure business segments for total aggregated value of Rs 21 crore.

In the Agro segment, the company received fresh orders from the renowned and regular customers including Sarveshwar Foods and Sarveshwar Overseas.

The repeat orders from the renowned brands continued to underpin the strong order book and the consistent demand and trust in the high-quality agricultural products from Integra.

IEL is a company engaged in business of life essentials i.e. food (agro products), clothing (textiles and garments), infrastructure (materials and services for construction and infrastructure development) and energy (materials, products and services for the renewable energy equipment and projects) and many more products and services required to sustain the modern life.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5.91 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 1.68 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 38.70% to Rs 93.31 crore in Q4 FY24.

In the Infra business segment, the company has secured significant orders for high-tensile TOR steel. These orders will contribute to the consistent growth in the firm's footprint in the infrastructure business.