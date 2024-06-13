Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Integra Essentia hits the roof on Rs 21-crore order win

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Integra Essentia was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 4.11 after the company received substantial fresh orders for its agro and infrastructure business segments for total aggregated value of Rs 21 crore.
In the Infra business segment, the company has secured significant orders for high-tensile TOR steel. These orders will contribute to the consistent growth in the firm's footprint in the infrastructure business.
In the Agro segment, the company received fresh orders from the renowned and regular customers including Sarveshwar Foods and Sarveshwar Overseas.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The repeat orders from the renowned brands continued to underpin the strong order book and the consistent demand and trust in the high-quality agricultural products from Integra.
IEL is a company engaged in business of life essentials i.e. food (agro products), clothing (textiles and garments), infrastructure (materials and services for construction and infrastructure development) and energy (materials, products and services for the renewable energy equipment and projects) and many more products and services required to sustain the modern life.
The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5.91 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 1.68 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 38.70% to Rs 93.31 crore in Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon