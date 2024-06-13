Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 410.65 points or 1.16% at 35795.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 5.17%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.98%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.3%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 3.19%),R Systems International Ltd (up 2.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.47%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 2.38%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 2.17%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 2.08%), and Coforge Ltd (up 2.05%).

On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (down 2.3%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.23%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 1.38%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 198.43 or 0.4% at 50431.54.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 63.99 points or 0.42% at 15402.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 60.35 points or 0.26% at 23383.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.45 points or 0.24% at 76790.02.

On BSE,2092 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

